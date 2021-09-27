Regeneration of Fraserburgh shortlisted for Most Improved Place at Surf Awards

A community’s effort to regenerate their town has been recognised.

The continuing regeneration of Fraserburgh has been shortlisted for the 2021 Surf Award for Most Improved Place.

The awards, run by Surf – Scotland’s regeneration forum and the Scottish Government – are held each year to recognise how communities respond to regeneration challenges across Scotland.

Aberdeenshire Council set out a vision of the regeneration in an action plan published in 2016 to improve the lives of those living in Fraserburgh.

The project, costing around £5.8 million, has created several new heritage and leisure facilities.

These include the Faithlie Centre restored and reopened in 2020 and will provide a council hub for those wanting to access all council services in one place.

Other schemes include the £1.2 million public-accessible sports and running facility at South Links and the creation of a Japanese-themed public memorial garden dedicated to the late entrepreneur Thomas Blake Glover, one of Fraserburgh most famous sons.

‘Fraserburgh these days offers a much more diverse, varied and resilient economy’

Fraserburgh is now a focal point for independent businesses in the region with several setting up shops in the town centre selling organic food, gifts and clothing.

The opening of the Enterprise Hub in 2019, which offers free and impartial assistance to local entrepreneurs and start-ups, has helped businesses, especially through the pandemic.

The Hub, since its opening, has supported more than 50 new start-ups and over 150 existing enterprises.

Doreen Mair, chairwoman of the Banff and Buchan area committee, said: “Through local leadership, empowerment and building a sense of place, Fraserburgh is a town on the up.

“It still is, and will always be, a maritime town with significant reliance on fishing and seafood, however Fraserburgh these days offers a much more diverse, varied and resilient economy as demonstrated with the creation of a new green energy hub.

“The people of Fraserburgh are used to reinventing themselves and responding to the challenges that come with being remotely located on the tip of Scotland’s north-east, and whilst some of the negative historic stereotypes may remain today, more people are talking the town up and showing a pride in being from the Broch.”

The 2021 Surf Awards will take place on December 9 at the Grand Hotel in Glasgow, where the winners will be announced by Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur.