Elderly woman seen 'looking confused' in Aberdeenshire traced safe and well By Denny Andonova September 27, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 5:15 pm Police confirmed the woman has been found safe and well. An elderly woman, who was reported in an Aberdeenshire town looking "confused", has been traced safe and well. Police launched an appeal for information to find a woman, who has not been named by the force, earlier this afternoon. The woman, who is believed to be aged between 80 and 90, had been seen in the area of Wright's Walk in Westhill at around 11.30pm on Sunday. Police said she had been seen in the same area earlier that day and described as "being confused". Now, officers have confirmed the woman has been found and thanked the public for their assistance. TracedFollowing our appeal this afternoon, the woman who there were wellbeing concerns for in the Westhill area… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 27 September 2021