Investigation into Alford care home results in no prosecutions

By Daniel Boal
September 28, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 6:45 pm
Locator of Muirhead Care Home, near Alford, which is being closed after a care inspectorate inspection. 03/08/18 Picture by KATH FLANNERY

After an investigation into concerns surrounding an Aberdeenshire care home that forced it to close, it has been revealed that no one will be prosecuted.

Muirhead Care Home was shut amid claims vulnerable residents were tied to chairs with belts in “extremely dangerous” and “unacceptable” conditions.

The north-east care home was placed under the scrutiny in August 2018 after a government watchdog carried out an inspection at the facility near Alford.

Inspectors said they discovered that some residents were not being fed enough while others were not being given vital medication.

Later in the year, police arrested a 79-year-old man and two women aged 78 and 56, following inquiries into concerns surrounding resident’s welfare.

The Crown Office has now told BBC Scotland the investigation has been dealt with by an alternative to prosecution.

Highly-distressing conditions

The Crown Office said in a statement: “The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 78-year-old female, 79-year-old male and 57-year-old female in connection with alleged incidents between 7 September 2015 and 31 august 2018.

“After full and careful consideration of all facts and circumstances, the case was dealt with by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution.”

Alternatives to prosecution can include warnings, compensation orders and work orders.

