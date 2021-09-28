Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east MSP Karen Adam lodges parliamentary motion supporting Stella’s Voice and Camphill School

By Daniel Boal
September 28, 2021, 10:01 pm

A north-east MSP has lodged a motion in parliament supporting a project that restores landfill-bound bicycles for children in need.

Stella’s Voice which is based in Peterhead, has teamed up with Camphill School to refurbish the bikes and deliver them to children in Moldova.

The project aims to cut down on waste going to landfill, while bringing training and experience to those involved through the Camphill project.

It comes just a few months after the charity branched out into Fraserburgh, in a move which created six jobs and brings a town centre shop back into use.

‘Inspirational’

Ms Adam said: “The joint work of Stella’s Voice in Peterhead and Camphill in Aberdeen has been so inspirational.

“They have been working together to refurbish bikes that were set for scrap and refurbishing them to deliver to some of the world’s poorest children.

“Even aside from that, the refurb of these bikes is also contributing towards our goal of combatting throwaway culture in Scotland, which will benefit our aims of addressing climate change, and also supporting volunteers in training and skills development. There’s a real sense of achievement here.”

Ms Adam wanted to showcase the hard work in parliament as a way for those involved to receive the appreciation they were due.

She added: “It’s important we give Stella’s Voice and Camphill School the recognition they deserve, and this motion does exactly that on a national level. I can’t wait to see what they get up to in future.”

