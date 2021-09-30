Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man warned to behave after assaulting Lidl worker with carton of eggs

By Danny McKay
September 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2021, 10:21 pm
Sean Carbo.

A man has been warned to “behave better” after smashing a carton of eggs in a shop worker’s face.

Sean Carbo lashed out with shopping staple after being grabbed by the member of staff at Lidl on Greenwell Road, Aberdeen, on September 4.

The worker had tried to prevent Carbo from leaving, but the 32-year-old, who was holding the pack of eggs, used them to bash him across the face.

The Swiss national, who is “prone to erratic behaviour” was warned he must “behave better” by the sheriff, who deferred sentence for him to prove he can keep out of trouble.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 11.30am the accused was approached by workers at the locus in relation to his behaviour there.

“The complainer made attempts to stop the accused from leaving the store.

“At this point, the complainer went to assist the other shop worker and was struck to the face by the carton of eggs.”

Police were contacted and attended immediately.

Officers attempted to apply handcuffs to Carbo, but he “thrashed his legs and arms in an attempt to break free and prevent the application of handcuffs”.

He was eventually cautioned and charged.

Carbo, of Balnagask Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault and of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

‘There was no injury – obviously other than to the eggs themselves’

He had also been accused of stealing food, and of vandalism by placing a headset in his mouth, damaging it, but the crown accepted pleas of not guilty in relation to those charges.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “Mr Carbo is prone to erratic behaviour.”

He said a psychiatric report had previously been carried out, but indicted no treatment was needed “despite the accused spray painting Aberdeen train station and a police car with various slogans”.

Carbo sprayed graffiti across Aberdeen Railway Station.

Mr Monro went on: “The accused was in Lidl, he was accosted by a member of staff.

‘You can’t behave like this, okay?’

“A member of staff grabbed hold of him and he tried to push past him. He had a carton of eggs and he just hit the member of staff with the carton of eggs across the face.

“There was no injury – obviously other than to the eggs themselves, getting smashed.”

The solicitor added: “He does not require psychiatric treatment, he’s just who he is – someone who behaves oddly and erratically.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart told Carbo: “You have to behave better. You can’t behave like this, okay?

“I’m going to defer sentence for six months for you to show me that you have learned and you have behaved for six months.

“If you behave, that will be good. If you don’t behave, that will be less good. If you misbehave we will have to do something about it.”

He deferred the case until March next year.

It’s not the first time Carbo has found himself in the dock in recent months.

Two weeks ago he was in court after assaulting a security guard who caught him shoplifting, then going back inside and eating food off the shelves.

And prior to that, he was jailed for 50 days after daubing Aberdeen Railway Station with graffiti. 

 

