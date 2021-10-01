Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Through the keyhole: The home DIY couple taking the internet by storm

By Rosemary Lowne
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Home is where the heart: Thousands of people follow Abbigail and Aaron McLean's home decor blog on Instagram.

Uncovering an alcove hidden in your dining room may seem like a rather unusual birthday present to receive but for Abbigail McLean it was perfect.

Using a recycled gift bag as a tool box, Abbigail and her husband Aaron (plus their two beloved pet pooches and adorable cat) set out on their DIY journey to turn their period property in Mintlaw into their own sacred sanctuary.

DIY dream team: Aaron McLean with Ivy, their fox red labrador and Abbigail with Bowe, their black labrador.

Victorian home

With just a screwdriver to hand – and bundles of enthusiasm – the couple looked to the internet in search of ideas on how to renovate their character-filled Victorian home.

Inspired by the property pages she saw on the social media site Instagram, Abbigail set up her own online home décor diary, ‘The 18th Home on the Street’ where she shares the ups and downs of renovating their period property which dates back to 1906.

A new chapter: Abbigail brought to life her childhood dream of having her own library.

7,000 Instagram followers

Lighthearted, open and honest, Abbigail’s happy-go-lucky personality shines through her Instagram page as she shares useful hints, tips and DIY advice for her 7,000 followers and counting.

“It’s actually the house that’s made me fall in love with interiors because there was just so much that needed done,” said Abbigail.

“When we saw the period features of the home we had this desire to pull out every single feature that we could.

“Most of our alcoves were totally covered up and made into cupboards so they weren’t on display as well as our fireplaces.”

Period property project: With encouragement from her husband, Abbigail started “The 18th Home on the Street”, a home decor page on Instagram.

Love at first sight

It was two years ago when the the couple first set eyes on the striking period property.

“It was actually the very first house that we viewed and then we had a look round all the rest of them and I just kept saying none of them are comparing to the first one that I saw,” said Abbigail.

“My mum really tried to steer me away from period properties because she’d had one previously and said it was an absolute nightmare as there were jobs that constantly needed done.

“That wasn’t entirely a lie but I do feel that the hidden gems in the house supersede the money that needs to be put into it.”

Taking it one step at a time: Abbigail and Aaron are enjoying their DIY journey.

Four-bedroom period property

Listening to their gut feeling, Abbigail and Aaron bought the four-bedroom detached house with an overwhelming yet exciting feeling about the renovation project ahead.

“When we got this house, I looked for home decor inspiration on Pinterest but it wasn’t what I was looking for,” said Abbigail.

“My sister told me about some home décor pages on Instagram so I had a look and I got totally inspired.

“My husband encouraged me to start my own page.”

Dream home: Abbigail and Aaron fell in love with their period property.

Sloping ceilings

From painting and panelling to sanding and upcycling, every picture on Abbigail’s Instagram page tells a different home décor story.

“At the very start, I didn’t want to experiment with a lot of tones and textures so I just went for white,” said Abbigail.

“Since then my period vibe has built up a little bit by introducing golds and brasses and trying to seek out some vintage ornaments.”

Attention to detail: Abbigail and Aaron have put their heart and soul into making their house a home.

Panelling

The couple have also dispelled the myth that panelling doesn’t work on sloping roofs.

“People who have sloping roofs in their properties tend to feel that panelling can make a room look smaller and pull the ceiling down,” said Abbigail.

“But actually it doesn’t, it makes the room look higher and it just shows that it doesn’t matter what size of room you have or how high up things are or how weird shaped room you have, you can add panelling to anything to make it look how you want to.”

Positive reflections: Abbigail enjoys sharing DIY hints, tips and advice.

Snug

Measuring tape in hand, the couple have spent the last few years restoring the property to its former glory.

“Our most recent project has been the snug,” said Abbigail.

“One of my dreams as a little girl was to have a library in the house because I’m absolutely obsessed with books.

“So AM Joinery who kindly did it for us and I absolutely love it.”

Let there be light: Abbigail has transformed one of her bedrooms into a candle making studio.

During lockdown the couple also turned one of their bedrooms into a candle studio to house their eco friendly candle company Soy & Stick.

“As a primary school teacher, I’d previously done a global warming topic with my class and I was just really saddened by the fact that we throw away so much,” said Abbigail.

“So the candle business stemmed from that as I really wanted to produce something that was eco friendly.”

Positive platform

And although social media can be a toxic place at times, Abbigail says she has received nothing but positive feedback to her posts.

“Followers are always really positive and helpful if I’ve got a question about something,” said Abbigail.

“I find it really helpful because a lot of my friends haven’t got period properties and obviously my mum had a bad experience in one so it’s really nice to speak to other people who have period properties as you can relate to them on that level.”

Happy home: Abbigail and Aaron love getting stuck into new DIY projects.

With their sleeves forever rolled up in preparation for their next DIY project, the couple always keep one thing at the forefront of their minds.

“Our favourite quote is ‘it’s always got to get worse before it gets better’, so that’s what we go by for the DIY,” said Abbigail.

For DIY hints and tips, check out The 18th Home on the Street.

 

