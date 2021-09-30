Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Overnight closures announced as Haudagain roundabout work continues

By Denny Andonova
September 30, 2021, 11:43 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 12:02 pm
Work at the Haudagain roundabout have been postponed again. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Drivers have been advised one of the busiest Aberdeen roads will be closed to traffic for resurfacing work.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Auchmill Terrace and the Haudagain roundabout will be shut overnight from October 5 at 7pm until October 9 at 6am.

Resurfacing work will be divided into two parts, of which the first will focus on the eastbound carriageway before workers move onto the westbound side of the road.

Traffic diversions will be in place while the work is undertaken to minimise any disruption to drivers.

Road users have also been reminded that a contraflow on the A92 North Anderson Drive continues to be in place.

Transport Scotland apologised for “any inconvenience caused” and thanked the “community and road users for their continued cooperation”.

Haudagain work delayed due to Covid

The work to be carried out is part of a £50 million project to improve the notorious Haudagain roundabout, which was once dubbed Europe’s worst.

The A92/A96 junction improvements were previously expected to be finished this spring, however, work was delayed due to the pandemic.

The project was relaunched in July and is expected to be completed in winter this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]