Russia offers to ease Europe’s gas crisis, with strings attached With winter fast approaching and a stunning energy price surge pummelling Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin chose an opportune moment to use his country’s leverage as an oil and gas superpower.

China tells gas importers to bear high cost to fix energy crisis China is urging its liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers to procure more supply to fix its energy crisis, while providing little financial support for firms paying record-high rates for the super-chilled fuel.

Gas production key to decarbonising the UK energy sector Spiralling gas prices and shortages of fuel on the UK’s forecourts have brought into sharp focus the importance of ensuring policy protects the country’s energy supplies throughout the energy transition.