Thursday courts round-up – Egg attackers and dram-raiders

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Rottweiler bit dog walker’s ankle

A sheriff has spared the life of a Rottweiler that attacked and bit a woman – but ordered its owner to pay her compensation.

Angus Falconer, 58, was walking his dog at Nigg Bay Golf Club when he decided to let the animal off its lead, thinking there was nobody else around.

But a woman had been walking her own dogs nearby, and the Rottweiler charged towards them, growling aggressively.

And when the woman scooped her pets up in a bid to keep them safe, the snarling dog instead bit her ankle.

Man accused of fuel thefts

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing fuel from two Aberdeen petrol stations.

Kenneth Balgowan is alleged to have nicked petrol from BP on King Street and Esso on North Anderson Drive on September 23 and 26 respectively.

It comes amid long queues forming at pumps across the north-east and the country as panicked motorists fear rumoured fuel shortages.

Balgowan, 24, of Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen, faced a total of seven charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Man deliberately set fire to flat

A man who deliberately set fire to his living room curtains later told cops he did it because he had run out of electricity – despite his meter being more than £20 in credit.

Bruce Ross claimed he had lit a candle at his flat in Aberdeen’s Powis Place because he had no electricity due to watching television on January 24 this year.

A fire later engulfed the 60-year old’s home and saw fire crews evacuate an elderly neighbour.

When police later checked Ross’ electricity meter and saw he had over £22 on credit.

Lidl worker attacked with eggs

A man has been warned to “behave better” after smashing a carton of eggs in a shop worker’s face.

Sean Carbo lashed out with shopping staple after being grabbed by the member of staff at Lidl on Greenwell Road, Aberdeen, on September 4.

The worker had tried to prevent Carbo from leaving, but the 32-year-old, who was holding the pack of eggs, used them to bash him across the face.

The Swiss national, who is “prone to erratic behaviour” was warned he must “behave better” by the sheriff, who deferred sentence for him to prove he can keep out of trouble.

Man assaulted random 13-year-old

A father-of-three who assaulted a random 13-year-old in a north-east street following a boozy barbecue has been fined £470.

Aaron Kelman had been drinking at a birthday barbecue in Keith before he grabbed a 13-year-old boy by the throat and punched him in the face.

The 33-year-old engineer had never met the youngster before.

Kelman admitted the assault when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Dram-raider

A brazen thief enjoyed free whisky tasters across Speyside before helping himself to bottles of whisky worth almost £9,000.

Alexandru Iovanescu was caught on camera making off with the expensive malts as he visited distilleries and whisky shops in Tomintoul, Dufftown and Aberlour.

Elgin Sheriff Court heard how he stashed bottles, all valued between £400 and £2,000 each, into jacket pockets and even down his trousers on January 28 last year.

The 27-year-old distracted staff by asking for tasters or tours before stealing the pricey spirits straight from the shelves or by leaving an empty box behind.

