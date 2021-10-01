Handmade Burger Company reveals plans to return to Aberdeen

A popular burger chain has revealed it is returning to the Granite City – less than two years after it shut.

Handmade Burger Company had a base in Union Square, but closed its doors in January last year after going into administration.

At the time, administrators of The Burger Chain Limited said the move was due to “challenges in the casual dining market” which had led to sales almost halving.

But now the company is returning to the Granite City and is looking for staff.

‘Extremely excited to resurrect’

“Handmade Burger Co is coming back to Aberdeen,” the restaurant said as they advertised front of house roles online.

“We are extremely excited to resurrect our much-loved brand and we want you.”

A location for the branch has not yet been confirmed.

In 2017, The Burger Chain Co closed nine outlets across England and Scotland – axing 193 jobs.

However the Aberdeen Union Square branch was spared.

Unfortunately, the outlet couldn’t be saved when the company went into administration for the second time two-and-a-half years later.

It meant 280 jobs were lost across the UK as all 19 restaurants shut.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Chris Sargeant and his two brothers, and they opened their first joint in Birmingham.

The Handmade Burger Co went on to operate 29 sites.