On The Beat: Police and pastors on hand to keep revellers safe in city centre

With the return to the normal licensing hours, Police Scotland would like to remind everyone of the measures it and its partners are taking to keep everyone safe whilst socialising in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers will continue to carry out visible patrols throughout the city centre each weekend and will also work alongside the Street Pastors who are based in Belmont Street.

The police officers and Street Pastors are there to assist you in any way they can.

Adrian Rowett, director of the Aberdeen Street Pastors, said: “As volunteers at Aberdeen Street Pastors, we want people to have an enjoyable and safe experience when they come into Aberdeen city centre.

“When out, we too enjoy a bit of chit chat where we can. However, we seek to be available to listen, care and help in situations when that is not the case.

Consider how you travel to and from the city centre

“We are only able to do this effectively with the support and contribution of all the partners involved in the weekend night-time economy, and our thanks to all those involved in enabling all this.”

Police and local licensing boards liaise with premises’ license holders to ensure that all staff are trained and aware of their own duties and responsibilities in keeping their premises a safe place for customers and staff alike.

We work together to keep you safe and ensure a safe environment for all to socialise.

Whilst not wishing to spoil anyone’s fun, we ask that you consider your own actions and behaviours when socialising and take steps to prevent you from becoming a victim of crime or coming to harm.

Look out for one another

Whilst the thefts of phones and handbags do occur, we ask that you don’t leave your valuables unattended.

A significant factor in many reported incidents to police within the city centre is the consumption of alcohol and in many cases the overconsumption of alcohol.

We appreciate that people enjoy a night out and will consume alcohol, we ask you to consider your own consumption abilities and those of your friends.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has seen a number of cases of revellers being admitted to hospital due to injuries caused by trips and falls with intoxication being a significant factor – and in some cases where the level of intoxication alone merits being admitted.

Please also consider how you travel to and from the city centre. Try and use pre-booked licensed taxis and do not accept lifts or offers to be walked home from strangers.

Please look out for each other and, should you need assistance in any way, seek out Street Pastors or police officers.

Above all, please continue to enjoy socialising in the city centre but look out for one another.