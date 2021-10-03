Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

On The Beat: Police and pastors on hand to keep revellers safe in city centre

By PS Andy Sawers
October 3, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 6, 2021, 10:20 pm
PS Andy Sawers on Belmont Street in Aberdeen city centre.

With the return to the normal licensing hours, Police Scotland would like to remind everyone of the measures it and its partners are taking to keep everyone safe whilst socialising in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers will continue to carry out visible patrols throughout the city centre each weekend and will also work alongside the Street Pastors who are based in Belmont Street.

The police officers and Street Pastors are there to assist you in any way they can.

Adrian Rowett, director of the Aberdeen Street Pastors, said: “As volunteers at Aberdeen Street Pastors, we want people to have an enjoyable and safe experience when they come into Aberdeen city centre.

“When out, we too enjoy a bit of chit chat where we can. However, we seek to be available to listen, care and help in situations when that is not the case.

Consider how you travel to and from the city centre

“We are only able to do this effectively with the support and contribution of all the partners involved in the weekend night-time economy, and our thanks to all those involved in enabling all this.”

Police and local licensing boards liaise with premises’ license holders to ensure that all staff are trained and aware of their own duties and responsibilities in keeping their premises a safe place for customers and staff alike.

We work together to keep you safe and ensure a safe environment for all to socialise.

Whilst not wishing to spoil anyone’s fun, we ask that you consider your own actions and behaviours when socialising and take steps to prevent you from becoming a victim of crime or coming to harm.

Look out for one another

Whilst the thefts of phones and handbags do occur, we ask that you don’t leave your valuables unattended.

A significant factor in many reported incidents to police within the city centre is the consumption of alcohol and in many cases the overconsumption of alcohol.

We appreciate that people enjoy a night out and will consume alcohol, we ask you to consider your own consumption abilities and those of your friends.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has seen a number of cases of revellers being admitted to hospital due to injuries caused by trips and falls with intoxication being a significant factor – and in some cases where the level of intoxication alone merits being admitted.

Please also consider how you travel to and from the city centre. Try and use pre-booked licensed taxis and do not accept lifts or offers to be walked home from strangers.

Please look out for each other and, should you need assistance in any way, seek out Street Pastors or police officers.

Above all, please continue to enjoy socialising in the city centre but look out for one another.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]