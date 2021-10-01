Plans to convert historic Peterhead school into day spa, restaurant and bar set to get green light

Plans to redevelop a historic Peterhead building into a house, bar, restaurant and day spa could be approved next week.

Azeri Ecosse has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for planning permission to change the use of the former Peterhead North School and Glenugie Business Centre to mixed residential and business use.

The application is looking to transform the former site of the Peterhead Music & Rock School and social work offices to include office space, a restaurant, bar and function suite as well as a new five-bedroom home and day spa.

Plans include Turkish bath and sauna

Floor plans reveal the proposed day spa would feature massage rooms, a Turkish bath as well as a sauna and steam room over two storeys.

A total of 28 car parking spaces will be included on the site along with a turning area and room for a loading bay.

The development has received one objection with concerns raised about parking issues on the site and surrounding streets, however council planners have recommended the application be approved as the proposals would bring the “valuable” building back into use.

They added that they were “satisfied” that no alterations have been proposed that would change the character and visual appearance of the building which is of “architectural merit”.

The application will be considered by the Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday, October 5.

Building previously saved from demolition

The local authority had considered demolition of the site last December however an offer in principle was accepted to save the historic Windmill Street and King Street properties.

The Glenugie Business Centre building and a neighbouring property on Windmill Street have not been in use since 2016 and were initially put on the market with a selling price of £450,000.

A number of bidders had shown interest in the buildings however asbestos was discovered inside and stopped any potential projects from moving forward.

Aberdeenshire councillors were later informed that the only option was to demolish the building and market the empty site.

Since 2017 the vacant property cost Aberdeenshire Council £37,000 per year in holding costs.