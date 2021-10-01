Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood alert issued for north and north-east as heavy rain threatens region

By Daniel Boal
October 1, 2021, 6:10 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 6:51 pm
Warnings have been issued the north-east will be affected by heavy rain. Photo: DCT Media

A flood alert has been issued to people across the north and north-east as heavy rain forecast to hit the region.

It is thought that showers due to arrive on Saturday will carry on overnight into Sunday – possibly causing flooding from surface water and watercourses.

Sepa has issued the alert for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire where it is thought there could be localised flooding of land and roads and isolated instances of flooding to individual properties.

The environment agency has also issued flood warnings for parts of the Highlands and Orkney.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in parts of Aberdeenshire and, in particular, around Stonehaven and the River Carron flood protection works.

It is estimated that potentially 40mm to 50mm of rain could fall in 12 hours from around midday tomorrow.

Remain vigilant and take precautions

Ahead of the weekend, Sepa has urged everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from flooding.

It is expected that throughout the day bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is a possibility, as is the flooding of a few homes and businesses.

Those wanting to stay up to date with regional flood alerts and local flood warnings can do so on their website.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in parts of Aberdeenshire and in particular around Stonehaven…

Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Friday, 1 October 2021

 

