Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Obituary: June Menzies, former Arbroath and Aberdeenshire publican

By Chris Ferguson
October 5, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 2:57 pm
June Menzies.

June Menzies, who spent many years in the licensed trade in Angus and Aberdeenshire, has died aged 64.

She was publican of the Deil’s Heid in High Street, Arbroath, before joining the team running the pub in Kirk Square in the town.

June and her daughter Jillian later renamed it Bernard de Linton’s.

Her efforts to develop the premises led to June winning a trade award in the mid 1990s.

She later went on to run the Laird’s Throat in Kemnay and the Chance Inn at Inverkeilor.

June was born at the then Maryfield Hospital in Dundee in 1957.

She was the youngest of six children of electrical welder Samuel and his wife Marie.

Early years

June began her education at Fintry Primary School in Dundee before moving up to Linlathen High School.

Her first job after leaving school was at the VG store in Fintry.

She then went on to work in sales at Marks and Spencer in Dundee but took a break when daughter Jillian was born in 1976.

Children David, Paula, Steven and Rhianwen followed in later years.

England

June became a Royal Marine wife when she married Paul Morris and had spells living in Exeter, Plymouth and Taunton.

In 1992, they moved to Arbroath where, together with June’s brother Sam, the couple bought the Deil’s Heid, which occupied upper-floor premises between Connelly and Yeoman estate agents and the newsagent.

The bar gained a reputation for live blues and rock bands and it was an early adopter of karaoke.

Bernard de Linton’s

After four years, June assisted Vince Risi in the business in Kirk Square before becoming licensee of the renamed Bernard de Linton’s.

In the early 20o0s, June ran the Laird’s Throat in Kemnay, a pub and restaurant.

Her next venture was the Chance Inn at Inverkeilor before retiring from the licensed trade.

In retirement June enjoyed many family holidays in Spain and Tenerife and also travelled to New York, Las Vegas and Florida.

Click here to read the family’s announcement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]