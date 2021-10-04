Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Appeal to find Stonehaven man last seen in Dumfries area

By Kirstin Tait
October 4, 2021, 6:32 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 8:58 am
Craig McKay was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries around 7.30am on Sunday October 3. Supplied by Police Scotland.

Police are appealing for information to find a missing Stonehaven man last seen near the Scottish Borders.

Craig McKay was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries at about 7.30am on Sunday.

Officers believe the 38-year-old has travelled back towards Stonehaven, but concern is growing for his welfare.

Mr McKay is described as white, 6ft 1ins, of average build with short dark hair and stubble on his face.

It is not known what he was wearing, but he has use of the black Audi Q3 VRM with a registration plate reading SV69VOB.

Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from the…

Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, 3 October 2021

In a statement, police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing from the Stonehaven area.

“Craig McKay was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries around 7.30am on Sunday October 3 however is believed to have travelled back towards Stonehaven.

“Anyone who may have seen Craig or his vehicle since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2928 of October 3.”

 

