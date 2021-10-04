Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body found on coastline in search for missing Stonehaven man

By Kirstin Tait
October 4, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 12:30 pm
Craig McKay was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries around 7.30am on Sunday October 3. Supplied by Police Scotland.

A body has been found in the search for missing Stonehaven man Craig McKay.

Police say the body was found near Crawton at around 9.30am today.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Mr McKay’s family have been informed.

Officers say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Earlier today, police appealed for information about Mr McKay’s whereabouts after he was last seen leaving an address in Dumfries at 7.30am yesterday.

Concerned for the 38-year-old’s welfare, they believed he may have travelled back north towards Stonehaven.

In a statement, the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man was found on the coastline near Crawton, Aberdeenshire around 9.30am on Monday, October 4.

“The family of Craig McKay, 38, missing from Stonehaven since Sunday, October 3 have been made aware of the discovery.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

