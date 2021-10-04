Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Westhill primary schools band together for winter clothes swap to ease cash burden on families

By Daniel Boal
October 4, 2021, 3:58 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 4:12 pm
Winter clothes swap in Westhill

Hoping to ease the financial burden placed on parents over the winter period, three primary schools in Westhill have come together to host a clothes swap.

With more outgoing purchases than any other time in the year, the need for food and clothes banks often peaks during winter months.

Wanting to give something back to the parents in their local area, the parent and teacher association at Crombie Primary School have teamed up with the parent councils at Elrick Primary School and Westhill Primary School to host the swapping event.

Taking place this Sunday, the people behind Ashdale Hall have opened up their space free of charge to anyone wanting to give clothes a second lease of life.

With items such as winter coats, gloves, shoes, hats and everything in between all up for grabs, the groups are keen to collect even more in anticipation of this weekend.

“Everyone is welcome”

Donations for the event are being accepted at all of the respective primary schools, and anyone wanting to add to the stockpile can do so after getting in contact with the parent councils.

Emma Rothwell, a parent and teacher association member at Crombie Primary School, said: “We wanted to do something different from the traditional fundraisers we usually do over the winter period.

“We wanted to give something back to the parents and families in the area to express our gratitude for how supportive they have been each year.

“Everyone is welcome to come down, we want people to give these clothes a second lease of life.

“Anything that people are considering throwing away that could be recycled we would welcome as well.”

Any clothes that aren’t picked up and given a new home over the weekend will be donated to Aberdeen children’s charity, Aberneccesities.

 

