Westhill primary schools band together for winter clothes swap to ease cash burden on families

Hoping to ease the financial burden placed on parents over the winter period, three primary schools in Westhill have come together to host a clothes swap.

With more outgoing purchases than any other time in the year, the need for food and clothes banks often peaks during winter months.

Wanting to give something back to the parents in their local area, the parent and teacher association at Crombie Primary School have teamed up with the parent councils at Elrick Primary School and Westhill Primary School to host the swapping event.

Taking place this Sunday, the people behind Ashdale Hall have opened up their space free of charge to anyone wanting to give clothes a second lease of life.

With items such as winter coats, gloves, shoes, hats and everything in between all up for grabs, the groups are keen to collect even more in anticipation of this weekend.

“Everyone is welcome”

Donations for the event are being accepted at all of the respective primary schools, and anyone wanting to add to the stockpile can do so after getting in contact with the parent councils.

Emma Rothwell, a parent and teacher association member at Crombie Primary School, said: “We wanted to do something different from the traditional fundraisers we usually do over the winter period.

“We wanted to give something back to the parents and families in the area to express our gratitude for how supportive they have been each year.

“Everyone is welcome to come down, we want people to give these clothes a second lease of life.

“Anything that people are considering throwing away that could be recycled we would welcome as well.”

Any clothes that aren’t picked up and given a new home over the weekend will be donated to Aberdeen children’s charity, Aberneccesities.