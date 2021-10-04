Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Motorcyclist stopped by police after travelling at 123mph on A90

By Ellie Milne
October 4, 2021, 9:07 pm Updated: October 4, 2021, 9:27 pm
The motorcyclist was stopped during police speed checks

A motorcyclist travelling at 123mph was stopped by police on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The 36-year-old was clocked by officers on the A90 between Cleanhill and Stonehaven during speed checks on Monday evening.

He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for the alleged offence.

A motorcyclist was stopped by police for driving at 123mph. Supplied by Police Scotland.

Last year, more drivers were caught speeding on the A90 than any other road in Scotland.

Data from Confused.com revealed that 9,783 people were caught driving over the speed limit on the Fraserburgh to Perth Road, despite lockdown restrictions being in place.

Fines for those caught speeding can be “up to 175%” of their weekly wage, with the total amount sometimes dependent on individual incomes.

In 2019, a total of £585,500 was collected from penalty fines, according to Safety Cameras Scotland.

