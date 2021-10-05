Boris Johnson hints at investment for Acorn CCUS project in Aberdeenshire
By Allister Thomas
October 5, 2021, 8:16 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that the Acorn carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project in Aberdeenshire could be set to benefit from government investment.
Speaking to the BBC Good Morning Scotland programme from the Tory Party Conference in Manchester, he said: “We’re looking at all sorts of Carbon Capture and Storage Projects. The Acorn project is one of them.