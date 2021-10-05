News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man charged in connection with attempted armed robbery in Aberdeen By Shona Gossip October 5, 2021, 9:06 am A man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at the shop in Garthdee A 21-year-old is expected to appear in court today in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Garthdee. The incident happened at Gaitside Stores, on Gaitside Drive, just before 8pm on September 20. Three men – including one brandishing a knife – allegedly entered the store and demanded money. They fled empty-handed, and police issued an appeal to track them down. Officers have now confirmed one 21-year-old man has been charged. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal West Yorkshire man charged with scamming more than £10,000 from Ellon pensioners Tuesday courts round-up – Highland League footballer’s drink-drive shame Man charged with attempted robbery over failed Garthdee shop raid Police hunt masked man who exposed himself at Aberdeen traffic lights