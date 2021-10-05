‘Friendly’ cat found dumped in bushes by busy Aberdeen road

A cat has been found ditched in some bushes by the side of an Aberdeen road.

The grey puss, which is thought to be about six months old, was abandoned in pink and grey carrier and found in Skene Square, in the Rosemount area, on Friday.

A passer-by spotted raised the alarm with the Scottish SPCA at about 3.25pm.

Inspector Amanda Watson said that while the charity understands that people may no longer be able to look after their pets, dumping them is never the solution.

She said the cat is not neutered or microchipped, and was not wearing a collar.

However, she added: “He is friendly so has clearly been somebody’s pet at some point.

“He was discovered in a pink and grey cat carrier in some bushes at the side of the road.

“He smelled quite strongly of urine when he was found so we’re not sure how long he had been there.

“There was nothing in the cat carrier apart from the cat, so whoever left him did not provide any food or water to tide him over until he was found.

“Although we appreciate the owner may have meant for the cat to be found, this is not the proper way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.”

If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.