What are Aberdeen’s biggest transport problems?

By Kieran Beattie
October 5, 2021, 11:48 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 12:32 pm
The council wants to hear your thoughts on the state of transport in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council bosses want to know what you think are the biggest problems with transport in the city, and what should be done to improve them.

The local authority has this week launched a public consultation to help inform its local transport strategy for the next five years.

The strategy will cover all the different ways we get around in our daily lives, including walking, cycling, driving cars, and using public transport.

It will also cover infrastructural issues like road maintenance and parking.

Why now, and what’s the point?

Union Street, closed off to motorists from the Market Street bus gate up to Bridge Street.

Since the council’s last strategy was set in 2016, there have been many changes to transport in Aberdeen and the north-east, including the opening of the Aberdeen bypass, and enhancements to the Aberdeen to Inverurie railway.

In the years since there has also been the roll-out of projects like the controversial Spaces for People, and ongoing issues with traffic jams, particularly at bottlenecks like the Haudagain Roundabout.

And coming in the future, the council is also planning to bring in the Low Emission Zone (LEZ)  for the city centre, and finally launch its delayed bike-sharing scheme. 

The boundary plans agreed by councillors for Aberdeen’s upcoming low emission zone.

The council says this consultation is an opportunity for Aberdonians to “help steer” the future of transport in Aberdeen.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, transport spokeswoman for the local authority, said: “There has been significant travel change in recent years and more is to come — so I would urge people take part in the consultation.

Council transport spokeswoman and George Street councillor, Sandra Macdonald.

“The way we live, work and travel is undergoing a revolution, shaped by everything from the Covid-19 pandemic to climate change, and as a council we want people to be at the heart of decision-making.

“This is a chance for residents to help steer the direction of the network’s development, which in turn will have a profound impact on daily lives.”

How can I tell the council what I think about transport?

 

The bus gate on Union Street in Aberdeen.

You can take part in the consultation here.

The survey consists of 17 questions, ranging from your thoughts about the “main transport problems facing Aberdeen currently and likely to be facing Aberdeen in the future”, to asking for your suggestions for solutions.

The consultation will run until November 14, and the results will be used to help inform the creation of the new transport strategy.

A draft strategy will then be revealed in autumn next year, which will be subject to further consultation.

