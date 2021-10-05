North-east foodbanks seek army of volunteers to help with Christmas donations

Residents in Aberdeen are being urged to join an army of volunteers helping those struggling throughout the festive period.

The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, has launched an appeal for volunteers during this year’s Tesco food collection.

Along with FareShare Grampian, which supports thousands of frontline charities and community groups, the charity is seeking “kind-hearted” people to help with food donations.

Graeme Robbie, development manager at Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), said charities would be under extra pressure this winter and encouraged people to get involved.

He said: “With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs coming in the lead up to the cold winter months, we know that there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support with food this Christmas.”

“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco food collection this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”

‘Volunteering could make all the difference’

The food collection will take place in every Tesco store in the UK from November 18-20.

The supermarket chain will be topping up the donations made during the collection with a 20% cash donation to help the charities in their work.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, added people could make a real difference to their local foodbank by volunteering at a nearby store.

“Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many people but especially for families facing crisis,” she said.

“We know that in Aberdeen too many people will be forced to use a foodbank over the festive period because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco food collection this November by volunteering could make all the difference to your local food bank during this busy period.”