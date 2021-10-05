Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east foodbanks seek army of volunteers to help with Christmas donations

By Denny Andonova
October 5, 2021, 11:47 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 12:29 pm
The charities have launched an appeal for volunteers to help those struggling this Christmas.

Residents in Aberdeen are being urged to join an army of volunteers helping those struggling throughout the festive period.

The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, has launched an appeal for volunteers during this year’s Tesco food collection.

Along with FareShare Grampian, which supports thousands of frontline charities and community groups, the charity is seeking “kind-hearted” people to help with food donations.

Graeme Robbie, development manager at Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), said charities would be under extra pressure this winter and encouraged people to get involved.

He said: “With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs coming in the lead up to the cold winter months, we know that there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support with food this Christmas.”

“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco food collection this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”

‘Volunteering could make all the difference’

The food collection will take place in every Tesco store in the UK from November 18-20.

The supermarket chain will be topping up the donations made during the collection with a 20% cash donation to help the charities in their work.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, added people could make a real difference to their local foodbank by volunteering at a nearby store.

“Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many people but especially for families facing crisis,” she said.

“We know that in Aberdeen too many people will be forced to use a foodbank over the festive period because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco food collection this November by volunteering could make all the difference to your local food bank during this busy period.”

