Police called to two-vehicle crash at Holburn Street in Aberdeen

Officers are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

Called to the scene at around 10.15 am, police set about securing the scene at the junction between Holburn Street and Willowbank Road.

Police have said that no-one was injured in the collision and one driver was handed a ticket for careless driving.

It is understood officers are still in attendance directing traffic away from the scene.

Posts on social media have suggested that short tailbacks have formed as a result of the diversion on the busy Aberdeen stretch.