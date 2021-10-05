VIDEO: All DCT Media’s big winners at the Scottish Press Awards By Blair Dingwall October 5, 2021, 12:38 pm DCT Media’s news brands picked up a number of gongs at the 2021 Scottish Press Awards in Glasgow last week. Journalists Lesley-Anne Kelly, Julia Bryce, Dale Haslam, Stephen Stewart and Laura Smith were among the winners at the event, with The Courier’s Alex Bell named columnist of the year. Julia Bryce wins food and drink journalist of the year at the Scottish Press Awards. The Evening Express and The Press and Journal were runners up in the best coverage of a live event category for their reporting of the Stonehaven Rail Tragedy. DCT Media audio producer Morven McIntyre also topped the podcast of the year award. She was named both winner and runner-up for her previous work. Watch the video above to hear from our winners. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hero home delivery team wins big for Aberdeen Journals at Regional Press Awards 2021 MTV Video Music Awards: The main winners Eyes on the prize as Press and Journal features strongly on journalism awards shortlists Journalists recognised at Society Of Editors’ Press Awards