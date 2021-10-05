Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police say reports of serious sexual assault in Banchory are ‘wholly inaccurate’

By Denny Andonova
October 5, 2021, 2:38 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 2:41 pm
Police say they received no reports of a sexual assault in Banchory, as described in a social media post, at the weekend.

Police have issued further assurances following a widespread online report of a serious sexual assault in Aberdeenshire.

A post on Instagram shared yesterday by Elgin-based bar company Humble Cocktails described an incident in which a woman had been raped, and found at the roadside in Banchory.

The company claimed two of their employees discovered a woman “left for dead” with a belt around her neck at the side of the road, early in the morning at the weekend.

The picture was put up with the slogan ‘She was just walking home’, which has been adopted by campaigners for women’s safety in the wake of numerous high-profile incidents.

It also claimed she was unconscious, but began breathing again after an hour of CPR from the staff members, and police and ambulance arrived shortly afterwards.

However, police yesterday said they had no received no reports of such an incident.

‘Suggestions that a serious sexual assault took place would be wholly inaccurate’

And today, following further inquiries and questions from the public, police have confirmed that concerns had been raised for the well-being of a woman but is has been established she is safe and well.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “Following online reports about an alleged incident in Banchory over the weekend, officers have carried out a number of inquiries into the matter.

“We can confirm that concerns were raised regarding the well-being of a woman, however it has been established she is safe and well.

“No crimes have been reported and any suggestions that a serious sexual assault took place would be wholly inaccurate.”

Humble Cocktails has also commented, defending their original post and staff – saying their employees’ honesty and integrity should not have been questioned.

The caption says: “We can confirm that on their way home from an event on Saturday, our staff discovered an unconscious woman lying by the side of the road, summoned medical help and alerted the police.

“They were given an explanation of what had happened to the woman and have no reason to doubt that explanation.

“This was an extremely distressing incident for our staff to be involved in.”

It continues: “On the advice of the police we will not be commenting any further but could not stand by and let the integrity of our staff be questioned in public.

“We would ask those questioning the honesty of our staff to consider how this may be affecting them, especially when they have already been profoundly affected by what they encountered on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal