Police hunt masked man who exposed himself at Aberdeen traffic lights

By Daniel Boal
October 5, 2021, 2:57 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 3:06 pm

Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself at a set of traffic lights in Aberdeen – while wearing a blue surgical mask.

The man flashed a woman as she set at the lights in Argyll Road, in the Rosemount area of the city, at about 5.15pm yesterday.

He is described as being in his mid 50s and of medium build. He was wearing a blue face covering, black jacket and jeans.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the man in the area, or captured the incident on their dash-cam to come forward.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 2556 of October 4.

For all of the latest breaking incident in Aberdeen as they happen, join our new Facebook group here.

