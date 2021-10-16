Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Turkish Kitchen: Bringing a taste of sunshine to Aberdeen

By Rosemary Lowne
October 16, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 16, 2021, 10:04 am
Cooked to perfection: The king prawns were "incredible" at Turkish Kitchen.

Swapping the overworn joggies and hoodie combo for a dress and boots, it’s safe to say that I was more than ready for my first Friday night meal out since the start of the pandemic.

After working out how to walk (and drive) in heels again, I took myself and my rumbling stomach off to the warm, sandy, tropical climes of Turkey.

Well Aberdeen beach actually, which may not match the tropical climes of Turkey but is certainly on a par when it comes to scenery.

Holiday drinks in hand, delicious spices and aromas in the air and views of the beach, me and my friend felt like we were on holiday as we sat in the Turkish Kitchen.

Bringing sunshine to Aberdeen’s beach front: Turkish Kitchen will leave you dreaming about holidays.

Located on the esplanade, this restaurant is clearly the place to be on a Friday night as to say it was packed is an understatement.

Although slightly overwhelmed to see so many people in one place after so long, we both soon relaxed as we soaked up the buzz and marveled at the bustling open kitchen at the back of the restaurant.

That’s the spirit: The restaurant has everything from champagne and cocktails to whisky and beer.

Like two excited kids, we ordered our “holiday drinks”, an Orange Fanta for me and a Turkish peach juice for my friend.

Holiday in a glass: The traditional Turkish peach juice went down well.

Judging by how busy the restaurant was as staff whizzing up and down the restaurant with plates expertly balanced, I wondered if service might take a bit longer.

How wrong I was as our drinks arrived in the blink of an eye.

The Food

As far as menus go, Turkish Kitchen’s is something else.

If like me you’re bad at making decisions, be prepared to sit for a while as this menu has no fewer than 12 cold starters and 15 hot starters ranging from vine leaves and hummous to grilled octopus and falafel.

Soon after ordering our starters, our friendly and attentive waitress was back with complimentary Turkish bread, salad and traditional Turkish dips.

Raising the bar: Still warm from the oven, the Turkish bread was a winner.

It was such a lovely touch as most restaurants would include that on the bill.

Trying and failing to leave room for the main event, I couldn’t get enough of the warm bread that comes fresh out of the oven, soaking it up with the delicious red pomegranate dip while the salad was a fresh and crunchy affair.

Our appetites well and truly whetted, it was soon time for our starters, mushroom halloumi for me and king prawns for my friend.

Cooked to perfection: The king prawns were ‘incredible’.

“Incredible” declared my friend as she got stuck into the succulent king prawns, sauteed with spring onions, tomato and garlic butter.

Nodding my head with each bite (the weird habit I do when I’m really enjoying my food), I was also in food paradise with the mushroom halloumi.

Lightly pan-fried with garlic and spices, the juicy mushrooms and halloumi cheese were like a match made in heaven and the portion sizes were very generous.

Match made in heaven: The mushrooms and halloumi cheese was so tasty it was demolished within a matter of minutes.

Clean plates all round, it wasn’t long before our main courses arrived.

After months of getting stuck in a vicious pasta cycle, my cheap and fast meal of choice, I decided to treat my tastebuds to something a bit more exotic so I opted for the fresh calamari fritter.

Crisp on the outside and full of flavour on the inside, my head started nodding again as the calamari fritters took me to my extremely happy food place.

Food heaven: The calamari hit the right spot as did the homemade tartar sauce, the skinny chips and crunchy salad side.

Served with homemade tartar sauce, mixed leaves and skinny fries, the meal was so tasty that I asked for a doggy bag to take what I’d left over home.

Meanwhile, across the table, the lamb ribs (Kaburga), seasoned with herbs and served with rice, also got the thumbs.

To take the dish to another level, my friend would’ve loved a sauce to compliment the rice and mouthwatering chunks of lamb.

Got a lot on your plate: The grilled lamb spare ribs seasoned with herbs and served with rice.

The staff were great though as after asking for a sauce, they quickly brought a garlic mayonaise over which added some richness to the dish.

Stuffed to the gunnels, we had to take the painful decision to bypass dessert which is usually unheard of.

In hindsight, I wish I’d ordered some baklava to take home to satisfy my eternal sweet tooth.

The verdict

Doggy bags in hand and bellies full, we both left the restaurant on a food high feeling like we’d enjoyed a five-star holiday in the sun.

For Turkish Kitchen doesn’t just serve up fresh, authentic and tasty Turkish cuisine, it also takes people on a journey back to happy times on holiday.

Healthy and tasty: Turkish Kitchen serves up a range of salads and vegetarian options.

The icing on the cake was the fact that our bill came to £46.25 which I thought was extremely good value for money.

I was so taken by Turkish Kitchen in fact that the next day, I hid my pasta at the back of my cupboard and rushed to Tesco to buy some frozen calamari.

Suffice to say it didn’t quite hit the mark but I’m already planning my return to Turkish Kitchen for more calamari fritters and I might even push the boat out further next time by trying my first ever proper Turkish kebab!

So if you fancy a slice of foodie sunshine without your feet leaving the ground, head to Turkish Kitchen where wonderful food, friendly staff and a holiday style experience awaits.

For more information check out the Turkish Kitchen website.

 

 

