Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dig out your dookers! Northfield pool is finally reopening after 3 years

By Jamie Hall
October 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Northfield swimming pool has been closed since 2018.

A city swimming pool which has been closed for more than three years is set to finally reopen next year, sport chiefs have confirmed.

Northfield pool – which is operated by public body Sport Aberdeen – closed in March 2018 following a plant failure.

The council-owned facility’s return to full service has been long-awaited by the community, with residents forced to travel to other parts of the city.

Since it has been closed the pool has also become a target for vandalism and anti-social behaviour, with a number of incidents in the last three years.

However, work to bring it back to life finally began earlier this year after a £4.8 million contract was awarded.

And now Sport Aberdeen’s managing director Alistair Robertson has confirmed the pool is due to open next summer.

Pool to open ‘by summer next year’

“I would anticipate completion by summer next year,” he told Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee.

“I think the weather and the winter period will determine how close we are to our estimated period of May or June, but that is our hope.”

SNP councillor Neil Copland praised the progress with the project and said it would be “much-used” once it is completed.

When it reopens the facility will also include a 40-station gym and “wellness hub”.

‘Significant piece of infrastructure’ for area

Mr Robertson added Sport Aberdeen is committed to increasing opportunities to participate in physical activity in what the council describes as “regeneration areas” – a category which includes Northfield – to improve the health of those living in the community.

“It’s something which is being pushed hard at a Scottish Government level,” he said.

“Something we have all recognised is the importance of health and physical activity has never been higher.”

Council leader Jenny Laing said the pool would be a “significant piece of infrastructure for Northfield and the surrounding area”.

She called for “pressure to be put on at a national level” to ensure similar projects are delivered in other regeneration areas of the city.

Shop boss slammed after claiming Post Office closures ‘best decision for many years’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]