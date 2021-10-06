Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 near Portlethen

By Craig Munro
October 6, 2021, 4:47 pm Updated: October 6, 2021, 8:09 pm

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A92 at Portlethen.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out to the scene after reports of a crash were received at around 3.40pm.

Both of the road’s southbound carriageways were closed at Portlethen following the incident, with one lane reopening at around 5.20pm.

Two fire appliances were sent, and hydraulic rescue equipment was used with one person being cut out a car.

 

The two 4×4 vehicles involved in the collision were still being recovered when the road was partially reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92 southbound at Portlethen at 3.40pm.

“A woman has been taken to hospital following the incident, and one lane of the road has been reopened to traffic.”

