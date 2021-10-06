Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on A92 near Portlethen

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A92 at Portlethen.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out to the scene after reports of a crash were received at around 3.40pm.

Both of the road’s southbound carriageways were closed at Portlethen following the incident, with one lane reopening at around 5.20pm.

Two fire appliances were sent, and hydraulic rescue equipment was used with one person being cut out a car.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 17:45#A92 RTC One lane is now open southbound on the A92 Portlethen due to an RTC. Traffic remains heavy in the area. Updates as we get them.@Netrunkroads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/JtvWMVZ5Uy — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 6, 2021

The two 4×4 vehicles involved in the collision were still being recovered when the road was partially reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A92 southbound at Portlethen at 3.40pm.

“A woman has been taken to hospital following the incident, and one lane of the road has been reopened to traffic.”

