War hero Alwyne Farquharson who led Ballater Highland Games for seven decades dies at 102

Captain Alwyne Farquharson, the war hero who led Ballater Highland Games as chieftain for more than 70 years, has died at the age of 102.

The Second World War veteran, who was awarded the Military Cross for his role in the Normandy D-Day landings, only stepped down from his role with the Deeside event this year.

He had led the games for 73 years as chieftain, receiving a standing ovation when he attended in 2019.

It is believed he was also the oldest and longest-service clan chief in Scottish history as head of the Farquharsons – assuming the position in May 1941 when his aunt died in the London blitz.

‘Alwyne Farquharson touched many hearts’

The clan chief, who was the 16th laird of the Invercauld estate on Deeside, spent his final days at his home in Norfolk.

Captain Alwyne Farquharson took the decision to step down as chieftain of the Ballater games while he was still fit – refusing to be “wheeled onto the park” for the event. He was succeeded by his great-nephew Philip.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, he would travel to the north-east every year for a series of engagements, including the annual gathering at Braemar Castle, home of the Farquharson clan.

As laird of the vast Invercauld estate in Aberdeenshire, he was the nearest neighbour of the Queen at Balmoral.

Jonathan Findlay, president of Clan Farquharson UK, confirmed the chieftain’s death on the group’s Facebook page.

He said: “For seven decades, he was both chief of Clan Farquharson and chieftain of the Ballater Highland Games.

“Believed to be the oldest and longest-serving clan chief in Scottish history, he was without doubt one of the most dedicated to his role and touched many hearts.

“I am sure you will join me in expressing our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Madam Farquharson and the wider family.

“Our thoughts are also with you all, as the chief played an important part in all of our lives and he will be dearly missed.”

The group has said a thanksgiving service is due to be held at Crathie in Deeside in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, a memorial will also be held at the next Clan Farquharson gathering in August next year.