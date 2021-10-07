Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Duke of Rothesay pays visit to Ballater restaurant he helped found

By Craig Munro
October 7, 2021, 5:36 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 5:38 pm
The Duke of Rothesay with Robert Lovie of the Prince's Foundation, centre, and Rothesay Rooms executive chef Ross Cochrane.

The Duke of Rothesay has met with the serving and kitchen staff of a restaurant he helped to establish on a visit to Ballater today.

The Rothesay Rooms, which was founded by Prince Charles in 2015 to encourage tourism and employment in the town after devastating floods, is still run by his charitable foundation.

He was given a tour around the restaurant and tearoom, located in the Old Royal Station, alongside executive chef Ross Cochrane and the general group manager Caroline Cochrane.

Mr Cochrane said: “It was an honour to welcome His Royal Highness to the restaurant and to serve him.

“He is so passionate about sustainable, locally-sourced food, which is an ethos reflected by our staff’s values and the seasonal menu we create.”

Prince Charles with Rothesay Rooms executive chef Ross Cochrane. Supplied by the Prince’s Foundation

He added: “We had an enjoyable chat, and he told us to keep up the good work.

“We’ve built a reputation on using the finest ingredients that Aberdeenshire and the north-east has to offer, and that approach is appreciated by the public, who come in their numbers each weekend to enjoy dining with us.”

The restaurant, which is open from Friday lunchtime to Sunday lunchtime every week, has been fully booked since it reopened in May following the Covid lockdown.

All of the venue’s profits are put back into the Prince’s Foundation to support its work delivering education and training programmes in Scotland and further afield.

Visiting local projects

On his trip to Ballater, the duke also met with the local Knitwise group, part of a project run by the charity to promote the social benefits of being in a group and encourage knitting skills.

Members of the town’s branch were among those who contributed to an impressive art installation at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, made up of 9,000 knitted squares, and the prince thanked them for their efforts.

The Duke of Rothesay, with Sheena Keir, wearing a pink top, and Kathleen Mackay, wearing a green top, of the Ballater Knitwise group. Supplied by the Prince’s Foundation

The visit also included a meeting with Betty Simpson, who will help to run a new Tea Dance programme at the Old Royal Station to combat loneliness in the community, and Katy Fennema, a trustee of Live Music Now Scotland which is preparing to run a series of live seasonal concerts alongside the Prince’s Foundation team.

The duke also opened an eco-friendly affordable housing complex at The Old School in the village.

North-east tour

Ballater, famous for its links with Queen Victoria and proximity to Balmoral Castle, is just the latest in a series of stops around the north-east for the Prince of Wales.

On Tuesday, buses were rerouted in Peterhead as he paid a visit to the town’s Amity Fish Company and local organic farm Rora Dairy.

And later that same day, the prince travelled to Inverurie to meet local retailers, including Gibbs Menswear and Wark Farm Pies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]