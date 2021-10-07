Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Haudagain roundabout to close tonight as delayed works resume

By Kirstin Tait
October 7, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 6:36 pm
Work is continuing on the Haudagain. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

One of Aberdeen’s busiest bottlenecks will shut tonight for rescheduled resurfacing work.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between Auchmill Terrace and the Haudagain roundabout will be shut overnight for two nights on Thursday and Friday.

The works will be focused on the eastbound carriageway and will mean the road is closed from 7pm until 6am on both nights.

The overnight closures will allow for resurfacing work while a signed diversion is in place.

The works were due to take place on October 5 but were delayed due to “adverse weather”.

Works planned for the westbound carriageway, which were originally scheduled to take place tonight, will now take place at a later date.

Traffic Scotland has apologised for the inconvenience and has reminded road users that a contraflow on the A92 North Anderson Drive continues to be in place.

Project to finish in winter

Thanking the public for their co-operation, the body has said project completion is anticipated in winter 2021, “subject to any unforeseen circumstances such as the effects of exceptional weather”.

Initially, the project was set to be completed by spring. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced delays.

