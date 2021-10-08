Road closed following ‘serious crash’ on A98 near Fraserburgh

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh road.

Police were called to an incident near Tyrie at around 5.45am.

The road has been closed to traffic as officers deal with the collision.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether anybody has sustained any injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at around 5.45am on Friday, October 8, following a serious road traffic collision which happened near to Tyrie, between Fraserburgh and Banff.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.”

More as we get it.