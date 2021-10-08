Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by van on A98 near Fraserburgh

By Denny Andonova
October 8, 2021, 1:28 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 5:22 pm
Officer were called to the incident on the A98 at 5.45am.

A man has died after being hit by a van on the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh road.

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a white Volkswagen Crafter and a pedestrian near Tyrie at 5.45am.

The pedestrian was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket when he was hit by the vehicle, which was traveling towards Banff.

He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the driver of the van has not sustained any injuries following the incident.

Officers have now launched an appeal for eye-witnesses to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Steve Manson from the police’s road policing unit said: “We know that the van was travelling south, towards Banff, at the time the collision occurred.

“The pedestrian was wearing blue jeans and black jacket. His family are being supported by officers at this time.

“We’re eager to hear from anyone who saw either the van or pedestrian on the A98 this morning, or any drivers who were using this route recording with dash cam, to check their systems for any relevant footage which could assist our enquiries.”

The road currently remains closed with officers still at the scene.

People with information have been asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 0433 of October 8.

