Fuel shortages drive “range anxiety” woes UK drivers face “range anxiety” as a result of fuel shortages, while a cold winter could push Brent prices to $100 per barrel, BofA Securities has warned.

EG LNG out of action following “incident” An unspecified incident on September 26 has disrupted operations at Equatorial Guinea’s LNG plant.

Aberdeen City Council wins funding to progress hydrogen and solar ambitions Aberdeen City Council has won a share of a £1million pot to progress its ambitions for hydrogen and solar projects.