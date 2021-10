Tailwind Energy completes Evelyn development well Tailwind Energy has completed a development well for the Evelyn field in the North Sea.

Greenpeace unveils oil-splattered Boris Johnson statue in ‘Stop Cambo’ protest Greenpeace has unveiled an “oil-splattered” statue of Boris Johnson in London as part of a protest against the Cambo oilfield.

Longboat Energy and Var Energi announce discovery at Rodhette Longboat Energy (LON: LBE) and Var Energi have announced a discovery at the Rodhette gas exploration well.