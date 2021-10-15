Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen among top UK cities for used car finance

By Felicity Donohoe
October 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Used car demand remains high across Scotland's cities.

Several Scottish cities come top in providing used car finance, a recent survey shows, with Aberdeen in the top five UK-wide

According to research from Volkswagen Financial Services UK (VWFS), the used car finance capitals of the UK put Dunfermline in the number three spot and Aberdeen in fifth place behind Crawley (first), Croydon (second) and Slough (fourth).

Aberdeen sales reflecting current demand for used cars

Cities that have seen the biggest annual growth in the number of used cars being sold include Glasgow in third place, with Coventry and Southampton in first and second respectively.

Meanwhile, the increased interest in electric vehicles is being seen in the used car market, with VWFS seeing the number of used EVs financed increase 76% from 2020 to 2021, while petrol and diesel cars have fallen 23% and 37%.

The used car market in the UK has never been as buoyant as it is right now

The news comes as the used car market is seeing a boom in demand and therefore an increase in prices. This has been caused by a shortage of semiconductor computer chips – used in the production of new cars – leading to huge delays in deliveries and driving buyers to the used market.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “The used car market in the UK has never been as buoyant as it is right now with supply shortages continuing to affect the new car market and it’s encouraging to see that so many young people are interested in driving used models.

Data shows over 2.1 million vehicles changed hands

“Used cars are typically much cheaper to buy than new cars, and there are usually shorter wait times once you’ve chosen the vehicle you want, so there are plenty of advantages to going down the used route.”

The latest data from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows that the used car market grew 108.6% in the second quarter of 2021, with more than 2.1 million vehicles changing hands.

