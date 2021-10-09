Burst water main pipe leave residents of Peterhead without running water

A burst water pipe in Peterhead has left residents without any running water and roads in the surrounding area flooded.

The burst water pipe is located near the Station Road junction on West Road in Peterhead.

Residents were first made aware of the situation when water started to overflow onto the streets.

The overflowing water from the burst pipe is also affecting Kirkburn Drive.

Scottish Water are currently on site and have turned the water mains off, cutting off the water supply to a number of households in the area.

Drivers travelling in the are also being cautioned that the amount of flooding on the roads may be dangerous.

Burst water main on Peterhead, Station road junction with west road, affecting kirkburn drive also. Water board currently working on it pic.twitter.com/sX8SLdpDkt — Peterhead Live (@PeterheadLive) October 9, 2021

A statement from Scottish Water on their website said: “A burst water pipe has been located on West Road and our teams are now on-site preparing to carry out the repair and start to return supplies to normal.

“We are currently working to introduce alternative supplies into the network to restore and maintain water supplies for as many customer as possible whilst repairs take place.

“Please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water at distribution locations.”

For updates on the water supply to the Peterhead area click here.

