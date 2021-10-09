Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burst water main pipe leave residents of Peterhead without running water

By Ross Hempseed
October 9, 2021, 11:52 am Updated: October 9, 2021, 12:06 pm

A burst water pipe in Peterhead has left residents without any running water and roads in the surrounding area flooded.

The burst water pipe is located near the Station Road junction on West Road in Peterhead.

Residents were first made aware of the situation when water started to overflow onto the streets.

The overflowing water from the burst pipe is also affecting Kirkburn Drive.

Scottish Water are currently on site and have turned the water mains off, cutting off the water supply to a number of households in the area.

Drivers travelling in the are also being cautioned that the amount of flooding on the roads may be dangerous.

A statement from Scottish Water on their website said: “A burst water pipe has been located on West Road and our teams are now on-site preparing to carry out the repair and start to return supplies to normal.

“We are currently working to introduce alternative supplies into the network to restore and maintain water supplies for as many customer as possible whilst repairs take place.

“Please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water at distribution locations.”

For updates on the water supply to the Peterhead area click here.

More to Follow

