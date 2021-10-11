Missing Aberdeen woman Laura Anderson not seen for two days By Ellie Milne October 11, 2021, 12:02 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 12:04 pm Laura Anderson has been reported missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen A 41-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Torry area of Aberdeen. Police are “anxious” to trace Laura Anderson who has not been seen for two days. She was reported missing on Saturday and is known to frequent Torry and the city centre of Aberdeen. She is described as being 5ft 6ins, with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1965 of October 11. MISSING PERSON – LAURA ANDERSONPolice Scotland are anxious to trace Laura Anderson, 41 years of age, who was reported… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 11 October 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close