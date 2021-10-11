Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for new multi-million-pound Fraserburgh primary school merger get long awaited update

By Lauren Robertson
October 11, 2021, 5:20 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 5:27 pm
St Andrews Primary School in Fraserburgh. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Plans for a new multi-million-pound primary school in Fraserburgh are underway after years of waiting.

Plans for the new super-school were approved by Aberdeenshire councillors back in March.

The project will merge two existing primary schools together – Fraserburgh North and St Andrews.

It will transform the school estate in Fraserburgh and is expected to cost around £18.12 million.

Confirmation of plans will be welcomed, as they have been in works now for a number of years. 

Members from the council’s education and children’s services committee heard that the new super-school will hold 450 pupils.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the committee, hopes the transformation will create an improved learning environment for pupils in Fraserburgh.

She said: “The new multi-million-pound primary school will make a massive difference to the school estate in Fraserburgh.”

“We are committed to investing in state-of-the-art school buildings that provide the best possible environment for pupils to learn as well as for teachers and staff to thrive.”

School estate transformation

Along with the merging of two current primary schools, another two – Lochpots and Fraserburgh South Park – are also to be re-zoned.

The project, which will involve school closures as a result of the merger, will completely transform the school estate in Fraserburgh.

Because of this, councillors have already been carrying out reviews of engagement, cost and scope information in the area.

Locals will have opportunities to give their opinions and ask any questions they may have about the changes.

Committee vice chairwoman Rosemary Bruce encouraged the community to have their say.

She said: “I would encourage as many residents in Fraserburgh as possible to take part in the engagement and consultation that are due to take place.

“We want to listen to everyone’s views so that we can consider local views and feelings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]