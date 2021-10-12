Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disqualified man jailed after high-speed police chase through Aberdeen

By David McPhee
October 12, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man has been jailed after he was caught speeding dangerously through Aberdeen while already banned from driving.

Simon Arthurs was chased by police on King Street after he was spotted weaving between vehicles and overtaking cars at high speed on August 5 this year.

Cops saw the 29-year-old attempt to overtake a car by dangerously veering into the oncoming lane before having to pull out of the manoeuvre.

He then drove over a roundabout and disappeared from police sight.

Arthurs was serving a 40-month ban from driving and was on bail at the time of the offence.

He pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to four charges of driving dangerously, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Accused drove over roundabout to evade police

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court. “Police observed the accused overtaking vehicles well in excess of the speed limit and into the line of oncoming vehicles, causing him to take evasive action.

“He then attempted to overtake another vehicle on the corner of the road and continued to drive at high speed.

“The accused then proceeded to drive straight over a roundabout and was lost to sight.”

Police later located the vehicle involved in the incident and Arthurs was later traced and arrested.

Solicitor tells court accused has ‘learned his lesson’

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Arthurs, who has two previous convictions for driving while disqualified, had caused “no damage or injury to anyone” as a result of his client’s actions.

He added: “He has been on remand for four months since this incident and he tells me he has learned his lesson and will not put himself in this position again.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone told Arthurs that he “did not fully comprehend the serious nature of the offending and showed a repeated pattern of disregard of the road traffic legislation”.

She sentenced Arthurs to a five-month prison sentence and disqualified him from driving for five years.

He will also need to resit an extended driving test.

