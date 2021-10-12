Disqualified man jailed after high-speed police chase through Aberdeen

A man has been jailed after he was caught speeding dangerously through Aberdeen while already banned from driving.

Simon Arthurs was chased by police on King Street after he was spotted weaving between vehicles and overtaking cars at high speed on August 5 this year.

Cops saw the 29-year-old attempt to overtake a car by dangerously veering into the oncoming lane before having to pull out of the manoeuvre.

He then drove over a roundabout and disappeared from police sight.

Arthurs was serving a 40-month ban from driving and was on bail at the time of the offence.

He pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to four charges of driving dangerously, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Accused drove over roundabout to evade police

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court. “Police observed the accused overtaking vehicles well in excess of the speed limit and into the line of oncoming vehicles, causing him to take evasive action.

“He then attempted to overtake another vehicle on the corner of the road and continued to drive at high speed.

“The accused then proceeded to drive straight over a roundabout and was lost to sight.”

Police later located the vehicle involved in the incident and Arthurs was later traced and arrested.

Solicitor tells court accused has ‘learned his lesson’

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Arthurs, who has two previous convictions for driving while disqualified, had caused “no damage or injury to anyone” as a result of his client’s actions.

He added: “He has been on remand for four months since this incident and he tells me he has learned his lesson and will not put himself in this position again.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnstone told Arthurs that he “did not fully comprehend the serious nature of the offending and showed a repeated pattern of disregard of the road traffic legislation”.

She sentenced Arthurs to a five-month prison sentence and disqualified him from driving for five years.

He will also need to resit an extended driving test.

