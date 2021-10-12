Centres for blind and deaf people reopen across the north and north-east

A north-east sensory charity has fully reopened all of its resource centres that were forced to close due to the pandemic.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) has opened the doors of its centres in Aberdeen, Elgin and Dundee to support those with hearing or visual impairments.

Each of the centres provide a range of services, including drop-in social work support, access to a wide range of specialist equipment including cafes, clubs, fitness classes, audio libraries, IT support, youth clubs, employment support, and lip-reading classes.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of the charity, said: “There’s no substitute for getting the resource centres up and running again, and we’re delighted we’ve been able to reopen the doors.”

Helping hand

The charity also holds sessions for the repair of crucial equipment including hearing aids and technology for visually impaired and deaf people.

During lockdown, staff and volunteers worked hard to ensure services could continue both online and by going out to visit the homes of some of their most vulnerable service users.

Mr Findlay added: “Our staff and volunteers worked so hard during lockdown to ensure those with sensory impairments across the north-east could still be supported, both online and in-person when safe to do so.

“It means people can use Ness for all kinds of activities and support, including peer support.

“All of this enables us to increase the independence experienced by those who have hearing and visual impairments, as that’s what the charity is all about.”