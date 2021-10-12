Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Centres for blind and deaf people reopen across the north and north-east

By Daniel Boal
October 12, 2021, 11:29 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 11:39 am


A north-east sensory charity has fully reopened all of its resource centres that were forced to close due to the pandemic.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) has opened the doors of its centres in Aberdeen, Elgin and Dundee to support those with hearing or visual impairments.

Each of the centres provide a range of services, including drop-in social work support, access to a wide range of specialist equipment including cafes, clubs, fitness classes, audio libraries, IT support, youth clubs, employment support, and lip-reading classes.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of the charity, said: “There’s no substitute for getting the resource centres up and running again, and we’re delighted we’ve been able to reopen the doors.”

Helping hand

The charity also holds sessions for the repair of crucial equipment including hearing aids and technology for visually impaired and deaf people.

During lockdown, staff and volunteers worked hard to ensure services could continue both online and by going out to visit the homes of some of their most vulnerable service users.

NESS chief executive Graham Findlay

Mr Findlay added: “Our staff and volunteers worked so hard during lockdown to ensure those with sensory impairments across the north-east could still be supported, both online and in-person when safe to do so.

“It means people can use Ness for all kinds of activities and support, including peer support.

“All of this enables us to increase the independence experienced by those who have hearing and visual impairments, as that’s what the charity is all about.”

