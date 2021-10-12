Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two men charged after £13,000 goods – including four bikes – stolen from Aberdeen garages

By Kirstin Tait
October 12, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 12:04 pm
Fountainhall Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Two men are due to appear in court today in connection with a spate of break-ins at private garages in Aberdeen.

Four specialist mountain bikes and other property worth around £13,400 were stolen during the thefts on Beaconsfield Place and Fountainhall Road, which happened between Saturday and Sunday.

Police have now confirmed a 17-year-old and 21-year-old have been charged, and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.

Officers said they have recovered some of the stolen property, including the bikes.

Detectives in Aberdeen can confirm that two men, aged 21 and 17, have been arrested and charged in connection with…

Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 12 October 2021

They have urged members of the public to step up their security measures and be “extra vigilant” about keeping sheds, garages and outhouses locked and belongings properly secured.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “Further investigation into these thefts remains ongoing and we are following a positive line of inquiry.

“At this time, I’d also like to remind local residents to be extra vigilant with the security of their homes, garages and any outbuildings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]