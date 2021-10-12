Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lorry driver charged following crash with car at crossroads near Pitmedden

By Ellie Milne
October 12, 2021, 1:14 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 3:12 pm
The B999 is currently blocked at the A920 crossroads

A lorry driver has been charged with a road traffic offense following a crash with a car on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place on the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves road at the crossroads with the A920 near Pitmedden.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11am and the road re-opened at 1pm.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two vehicle crash, involving a car and a lorry on the B999 at the A920 junction, Pitmedden, around 11.10am on Tuesday, October 12.

“The driver of the lorry has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and the driver of the car was checked over by the ambulance service at the scene.”

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our Facebook group HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]