Lorry driver charged following crash with car at crossroads near Pitmedden

A lorry driver has been charged with a road traffic offense following a crash with a car on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place on the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves road at the crossroads with the A920 near Pitmedden.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11am and the road re-opened at 1pm.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two vehicle crash, involving a car and a lorry on the B999 at the A920 junction, Pitmedden, around 11.10am on Tuesday, October 12.

“The driver of the lorry has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and the driver of the car was checked over by the ambulance service at the scene.”

