Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Project to improve Aberdeen’s connectivity hits milestone as more than 300 miles of fibre cable laid

By Kirstin Tait
October 12, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 2:52 pm
Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery.

A £40million project to “future proof” Aberdeen’s connectivity has reached a significant milestone.

CityFibre has now laid 340 miles (550km) of fibre internet cables across the Granite City – enough to connect it to its twinned city of Stavanger in Norway, as the crow flies.

Both cities on either side of the North Sea share similarities including their reliance on the energy and fishing industries.

But as a result of CityFibre’s Gigabit City Investment Programme – Aberdeen will now also join its Nordic neighbours in terms of quality internet.

‘One of the worlds best digitally connected cities’

Currently, just 25% of the UK population are able to access full fibre enabled connectivity, but the service is already live across many parts of Aberdeen.

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s city manager for Aberdeen, says the achievement is the first step in making Aberdeen “one of the world’s best digitally connected cities”.

Residents in Woodside, Garthdee, Ruthrieston, Mannofield, Kincorth, Broomhill, Kaimhill, Ferryhill, Northfield, Rosehill, Hazlehead, Airyhall, Hilton, and Torry are already able to access the service.

Work is ongoing in Bridge of Don, Rosemount, Cornhill, Kittybrewster, Sheddocksley and Spital areas – with more to follow shortly.

Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s City Manager for Aberdeen.

Mr McEwan said: “Aberdeen and Stavanger have a well-established relationship, with the two city’s expertise and workforces collaborating and sharing knowledge across the North Sea.

“The fact that we have now laid enough fibre in Aberdeen to cover the distance between them really hits home how much progress we have made. We’re well on our way to making the city world-class in terms of its digital infrastructure, and the people of Aberdeen will reap the benefits for decades to come.

“As a team, we’re really proud of the speed of deployment and benefits this will bring to Aberdeen, and with our network now live across many parts of the city we are pleased to be enabling residents to connect to the fastest and most reliable broadband services available.

“Ties with the North Sea industry has seen Aberdeen establish itself as a global energy hub, and a key player in the energy transition.

“We are confident that our full fibre network will provide the city with a critical boost on this journey and secure Aberdeen’s legacy as one of the world’s best digitally connected cities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]