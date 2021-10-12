Man taken to hospital following crash on A944 between Whitehouse and Tillyfourie

A male driver has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A944 near the Kemnay junction.

Police received reports of the two-vehicle crash at 7.10pm and a male driver has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident.

It is understood that his injuries are not life-threatening, however, his condition is not known.

Two fire crews attended the scene using lighting equipment, a wench and small cutting tools. They left the scene around 8.30pm.

The road is blocked while the vehicles are being recovered.

More as we get it.

