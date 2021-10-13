Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Statue of football legend Denis Law ‘too heavy’ for prime spot outside Aberdeen’s newest visitor attraction

By Daniel Boal
October 13, 2021, 9:50 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 7:53 pm
Plans to place a statue dedicated to football legend Denis Law outside Aberdeen’s new hall of heroes have been shelved – as it is too heavy.

Aberdeen City Council had suggested putting the 4.5-tonne bronze statue, roughly the weight of 72.5 average people, outside the newly renovated Provost Skene House, which is now home to a museum celebrating the area’s great and good.

Council chiefs had hoped that by putting it in that spot, it would bring more football to the area and bring visitors to the attraction.

But now the proposal has now been taken off the table amid concerns the monument is too heavy for the underground car park underneath Marischal Square.

Speaking to the BBC, the city council’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “We have looked at a couple of sites and unfortunately the weight bearing on top of the car park underneath, there was an issue over that.”

It is now planned to put the Law statue – named Legend – in a pedestrianised area just off Broad Street, between the Marischal Square office buildings.

Created by sculptor Alan Herriot – who designed the Robert the Bruce statue on Broad Street – the statue is due to be unveiled next month.

Denis Law was given the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, and now features in the city’s Hall of Heroes. Pic: Kami Thomson

The Lawman

Law is widely regarded as one of the greatest Scots to ever play the great game.

He won the Ballon d’Or in 1964 – the only Scottish footballer to ever win the prestigious accolade – and is fondly known by fans as The King and The Lawman.

Born in Aberdeen back in 1940, he studied at Powis Academy before being scouted by English side Huddersfield.

Moving away at just 16, it wasn’t long before he caught the eye of both Manchester City and Manchester United.

He stayed with the Red Devils for 11 years and is widely acknowledged as one of their greatest ever players.

As one-third of Manchester United’s Holy Trinity alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, there are two statues in his honour outside Old Trafford.

In August, his trust announced that he had been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

He was granted the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, and also features in the hall of heroes at Provost Skene’s House, alongside the likes of author Stuart Macbride and illustrator Johanna Basford.

The attraction opened on Saturday after a £3.8million revamp.

