‘Our lives won’t be the same without him’: Pedestrian who died following crash on A98 near Fraserburgh named

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van on the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh road has been named.

Police have confirmed the victim of the fatal crash, which took place near Tyrie on Friday October 8, is Colin Drummond from the Inverness area.

The 52-year-old is believed to have been walking from the Rosehearty area towards the A98 and then along the road towards Banff when he was hit by a white Volkswagen Crafter.

Mr Drummond suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers confirmed the driver of the van, who was travelling in the same direction, did not sustain any injuries following the incident.

Police have now released a statement on behalf of Mr Drummond’s family, who said “their lives won’t be the same without him”.

They said: “Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son and brother. He will be sadly missed and our lives won’t be the same without him.”

Police relaunch appeal for eyewitnesses

Following the incident, police launched an appeal for information to piece together what happened.

Their inquiries are currently ongoing as they try to locate any eyewitnesses to assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts remain with Colin’s family and friends as we continue with our inquires into the incident.

“I would like to renew our appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and has yet to contact police to get in touch.

“We believe Colin walked from the Rosehearty area towards the A98 and then along the A98 towards Banff.

“If anyone was in the area and may have relevant information to assist with the inquiry, I would ask them to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0433 of the October 8.