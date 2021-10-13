Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Our lives won’t be the same without him’: Pedestrian who died following crash on A98 near Fraserburgh named

By Denny Andonova
October 13, 2021, 11:48 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 12:24 pm
Colin Drummond was walking on the A98 towards Banff when he was hit by a white van at around 5.45am.

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van on the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh road has been named.

Police have confirmed the victim of the fatal crash, which took place near Tyrie on Friday October 8, is Colin Drummond from the Inverness area.

The 52-year-old is believed to have been walking from the Rosehearty area towards the A98 and then along the road towards Banff when he was hit by a white Volkswagen Crafter.

Mr Drummond suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers confirmed the driver of the van, who was travelling in the same direction, did not sustain any injuries following the incident.

Police have now released a statement on behalf of Mr Drummond’s family, who said “their lives won’t be the same without him”.

They said: “Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son and brother. He will be sadly missed and our lives won’t be the same without him.”

Police relaunch appeal for eyewitnesses

Following the incident, police launched an appeal for information to piece together what happened.

Their inquiries are currently ongoing as they try to locate any eyewitnesses to assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts remain with Colin’s family and friends as we continue with our inquires into the incident.

“I would like to renew our appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and has yet to contact police to get in touch.

“We believe Colin walked from the Rosehearty area towards the A98 and then along the A98 towards Banff.

“If anyone was in the area and may have relevant information to assist with the inquiry, I would ask them to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0433 of the October 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]