BP to retest all crew on Clair Ridge after Covid-19 outbreak By Hamish Penman October 13, 2021, 1:59 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 2:01 pm The BP-operated Clair Ridge asset West of Shetland. A handful of workers have been flown off a North Sea platform after Covid-19 cases were picked up on board. BP has confirmed that five members of crew on the Clair Ridge installation have been evacuated after they tested positive for the virus. A further seven people identified as close contacts have been flagged up. Read the full story on Energy Voice here.